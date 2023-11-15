Lifestyle

Fish to Seeds: 7 must have foods to fight chronic fatigue

Certain foods are generally known for their potential to help fight chronic fatigue. Here are seven foods that may contribute to improved energy and overall well-being.

Image credits: Pexels

Greek Yogurt

High in protein and probiotics, Greek yogurt can be a nutritious and energy-boosting snack. Protein helps with muscle repair and maintenance, while probiotics support gut health.

Image credits: Pexels

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber. These nutrients contribute to stable energy levels.

Image credits: Pexels

Spinach

Packed with iron, magnesium, and other essential nutrients, spinach can help combat fatigue by supporting healthy blood circulation and oxygen transport to cells.

Image credits: Pexels

Oats

A complex carbohydrate, oats release energy slowly and steadily. They also contain B-vitamins and fiber, which can support sustained energy levels.

Image credits: Pexels

Bananas

High in potassium, vitamin B6, and natural sugars, bananas are a quick and easy source of energy.

Image credits: Pexels

Quinoa

A complex carbohydrate that provides a steady release of energy, quinoa is also a good source of protein and fiber.

Image credits: Pexels

Fish

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon can support brain function and reduce inflammation. Omega-3s are essential for overall health and may contribute to increased energy levels.

Image credits: Pexels
