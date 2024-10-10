5 effective drinks for kidney stone pain relief

Lifestyle
Kidney stones can cause unbearable pain. This also causes discomfort to many people. However, some drinks are very effective in reducing this pain.
If you have kidney stones, you should drink plenty of water. Also, you should not drink tea and coffee at all. Water dilutes the urine and helps the stones to pass out.
Apple cider vinegar helps to shrink kidney stones. It also helps in reducing pain.
Celery water is rich in antioxidants and potassium. These prevent the formation of stones in the kidneys. It is very effective in reducing kidney stone pain.
Make a paste of basil leaves and mix some water in it to make juice. The acidic properties in it break down kidney stones into small pieces and make them pass out.
Lemon juice is also very helpful in reducing kidney stones. The acidic properties in lemon juice break down large kidney stones into small pieces and send them out.