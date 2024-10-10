Lifestyle

6 stylish bangle and kada designs to glam up your look

Check unique and diverse designs

We present a collection of unique and diverse kada designs.

1. Gold Bangles

These intricately carved gold bangles or kadas eliminate the need for any other bangles. These Pacheli bangles exude a regal charm.

2. Multi-Colored Bangle Designs

If you're looking for kada-style bangles, you can find sets with pearl and gemstone embellishments. These are available in simple to elaborate designs and complement any saree.

3. Stone-Studded Bangles

Kadas adorned with stones and intricate gold latticework look stunning. They are a perfect choice for party wear.

4. Antique Bangle Designs

Antique bangles offer a wide variety, from pearls to intricate designs. You can choose based on your budget and preference.

5. Pearl Kada

Pearl gold-plated bangles are an excellent choice for weddings and parties. They feature intricate carvings and stone embellishments.

6. Traditional Bangles

These Niwari shell kadas are plated with a thin layer of gold, enhancing their beauty. While the gold versions are expensive, similar designs are available in the market.

Find Next One