5 SIMPLE tips to choose right shampoo for your hair type

Lifestyle
Be sure to check the label on the shampoo before buying it. Look at the ingredients used to make the shampoo. Be aware of the effect it will have on your hair.
A mild shampoo with natural and pH-balanced ingredients is best for daily hair care.
Make sure that the shampoo does not contain as many chemicals as possible. This not only spoils your hair beauty but also damages your skin beauty.
Use a mild and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Dry hair makes the split ends frizzy. Also, oil your hair regularly to protect it.
Do not overwash your hair as this will strip away the natural oils from your scalp and hair. This causes dryness, itching and hair fall.