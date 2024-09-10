Chanakya Niti: 5 joys every husband should give his wife

Lifestyle
Every husband should give money to his wife so that she can fulfill her needs and hobbies. By doing this, the wife is always happy with her husband.
Every husband should give respect to his wife. She should not be insulted under any circumstances. This keeps love life happy.
Every wife wants her husband to protect her in every situation. Therefore, it is the duty of the husband to protect his wife in any situation.
It is true that a husband loves his wife. Along with this, the husband should create such an environment for the wife in which she does not face any kind of trouble.
The wife also expects physical happiness from her husband. The husband should take special care of this matter. This keeps married life happy.