You won’t believe THIS! Moon’s volcanoes erupted 120 million years ago

China’s Chang’e 5 mission has unveiled startling new data: the moon's volcanoes were active just 120 million years ago

Long-Lasting Volcanism on the Moon

Previously thought to have ended 2 billion years ago, volcanic activity on the moon persisted until 120 million years ago, much later than expected

Chang’e 5 Mission’s Groundbreaking Samples

China’s Chang’e 5 mission returned lunar samples in 2020. Scientists analyzed over 3,000 tiny glass beads from these samples, uncovering crucial evidence

Surprising Glass Bead Findings

Researchers identified glass beads of volcanic origin in the Chang’e 5 samples. The beads formed due to magma fountains, revealing prolonged volcanic activity

KREEP Elements Fuel Volcanism

The volcanic beads contained elements like potassium, thorium, and rare-earth elements (KREEP), which generate radioactive heating. This process fueled volcanic activity

Radiometric Dating Confirms Recent Volcanism

By using uranium-lead radiometric dating, scientists determined the volcanic beads formed around 123 million years ago

Implications for Lunar Interior Models

The discovery suggests small planetary bodies like the moon can stay geologically active longer than expected

Broader Impact on Other Rocky Bodies

This new evidence from the moon indicates that smaller rocky bodies across our solar system might also maintain volcanic activity late into their evolutionary history

Discovery of Ancient Lava Tubes

The research also connects to the discovery of ancient lava tubes beneath Mare Tranquillitatis, showing that volcanic activity and lava flows shaped the moon’s surface

