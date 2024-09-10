Lifestyle

Rajasthan to Shimla: 7 TOP places in India to go for family vacation

India offers diverse family vacation spots, from serene backwaters and majestic palaces to pristine beaches and thrilling wildlife safaris. Check out these 7 top destinations

Kerala Backwaters

Explore Kerala’s tranquil backwaters through houseboat rides, scenic landscapes, and cultural experiences. Visit places like Alleppey and Kumarakom for peaceful boat tours

Goa Beaches

Goa's pristine beaches, family-friendly resorts, and water sports make it an ideal family vacation spot. Explore the quieter South Goa beaches, local markets

Rajasthan's Palaces

Step into royal history with Rajasthan’s majestic palaces and forts. Visit Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur for an immersive cultural trip filled with grand architecture

Andaman Islands

The Andaman Islands offer crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and thrilling water sports. Visit Havelock and Neil Islands for beach relaxation, snorkeling

Shimla-Manali

Escape to the scenic hill stations of Shimla and Manali for a cool family retreat. Enjoy panoramic mountain views, toy train rides, and activities like skiing, snowboarding

Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett National Park offers thrilling safaris to spot tigers, elephants, and deer. The lush environment and adventure activities make it an exciting family vacation

Rishikesh and Haridwar

Combine adventure and spirituality in Rishikesh and Haridwar. Enjoy river rafting, hiking, and exploring the spiritual vibe of the Ganges with a family-friendly itinerary

