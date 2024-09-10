Banana to Oats: 6 foods to help you sleep better

Lifestyle
Good sleep is essential for overall health. Diet plays an important role in getting sleep.
Cherries contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce the sleep-aiding hormone melatonin.
Almonds, which are rich in magnesium, are good for getting a good night's sleep.
Bananas contain potassium and magnesium. This will help you get a good night's sleep.
The healthy fat in walnuts helps you get a good night's sleep.
Eating oats helps produce serotonin and melatonin. In addition, it will help you sleep well.
Regular consumption of dark chocolate improves sleep quality by increasing the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin.