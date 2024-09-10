Lifestyle

Banana to Oats: 6 foods to help you sleep better

Image credits: Pixabay

Why is sleep important?

Good sleep is essential for overall health. Diet plays an important role in getting sleep. 

Image credits: Getty

1. Cherry

Cherries contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce the sleep-aiding hormone melatonin. 

Image credits: Getty

2. Almonds

Almonds, which are rich in magnesium, are good for getting a good night's sleep.

Image credits: Getty

3. Banana

Bananas contain potassium and magnesium. This will help you get a good night's sleep.

Image credits: Getty

4. Walnuts

The healthy fat in walnuts helps you get a good night's sleep.

Image credits: Getty

5. Oats

Eating oats helps produce serotonin and melatonin. In addition, it will help you sleep well.
 

Image credits: Getty

6. Dark chocolate

Regular consumption of dark chocolate improves sleep quality by increasing the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One