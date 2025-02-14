Vicky Kaushal’s 5 kurta looks that are perfect for parties, weddings

Lifestyle
Vicky Kaushal wears a maroon half-cut kurta with white pajamas for a stylish look. Similar kurtas are available starting from ₹500.
Vicky is seen in a black embroidered kurta, perfect for both pujas and parties. Recreate his look effortlessly.
Vicky sports a black and white striped kurta, a unique take on the traditional style. Find similar kurtas around ₹1000.
Vicky looks classy in a short kurta, offering both style and comfort. These kurtas are available in the ₹500-800 range.
Vicky is seen in a Pathani suit, ideal for adding a traditional touch to parties or pujas. These kurtas are also very comfortable.
7 must-have sofa designs to transform your living room
Chanakya Niti: 8 Success mantras to overcome career challenges
Divyanka Tripathi’s 6 stunning saree looks to upgrade your wardrobe
Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country