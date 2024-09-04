5 foods to include in your breakfast to avoid premature aging

Lifestyle
Some people experience premature aging signs like wrinkles and fine lines, leading to stress and anxiety.
Unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and excessive use of chemical products can accelerate aging.
Skipping breakfast can contribute to premature aging, leading to wrinkles and fine lines on the face.
Consuming tea or coffee in the morning can accelerate aging. Opt for cinnamon tea or ghee coffee for skin health.
Consuming processed food for breakfast can contribute to premature aging.
Include fiber and protein in your breakfast. Deficiency can increase inflammation. Add eggs, cheese, yogurt, and fruits to your breakfast.
Almonds, cashews, and pistachios are rich in vitamins and minerals that combat aging. Include them in your breakfast.