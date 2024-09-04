Food

5 Creative ways to add garlic to your favorite dishes

Garlic

Garlic is not just antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal but also tastes amazing. Garlic has the perfect flavor which makes every food savory and mouthwatering. 

Garlic shrimp

Garlic and shrimp go hand in hand. Just sautee shrimp with some butter, garlic, and white wine and you have a simple yet delectable dish ready to serve. 

Garlic butter

Garlic butter is easy to make. Just mince some garlic with softened butter and it can be used to spread on bread and meat and can be roasted for a rich flavor. 

Garlic mashed potatoes

Transform the simple mashed potatoes into something a little more fancy and delicious by adding roasted garlic to the mashed potatoes. 

Garlic bread

A classic cheesy and buttery garlic bread is everyone's favorite. It can be eaten on its own or can be paired with other foods. 

Garlic hummus

Garlic hummus is a flavorful yet healthy dip for your food and can be eaten with other foods making it a versatile option. 

