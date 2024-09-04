Lifestyle

Koramangala to Jayanagar: 7 popular Ganesh pandals in Bangalore

Here are seven popular Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Bangalore

Image credits: Getty

Freedom Park Pandal

One of the largest and most famous pandals in Bangalore, this one is known for its grand celebrations and massive Ganesh idol. The park is centrally located and easily accessible.

Image credits: Pinterest

Jayanagar 4th Block

This area hosts one of the oldest and most revered Ganesh pandals in Bangalore, drawing large crowds every year with its vibrant decorations and cultural programs.

Image credits: Pinterest

Rajajinagar Pandal

Known for its traditional decorations and large Ganesh idol, the pandal in Rajajinagar is a significant attraction during the festival.

Image credits: Getty

Chickpet Pandal

Located in one of Bangalore's busiest commercial areas, the Chickpet pandal is known for its artistic representations and attracts many devotees.

Image credits: Pexels

Koramangala Pandal

The Koramangala area hosts a prominent Ganesh pandal, celebrated with grandeur and cultural performances. It is a must-visit during the festival.

Image credits: Getty

Malleshwaram Pandal

Malleshwaram, one of Bangalore’s oldest neighbourhoods, hosts several pandals, with the main one being a major attraction due to its vibrant celebrations and community involvement.

Image credits: Getty

Ulsoor Pandal

Ulsoor is known for its picturesque Ganesh pandals near the Ulsoor Lake, where devotees can participate in the visarjan ceremony, adding a serene touch to the celebrations.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One