5 Diet mistakes fueling bloating? Here’s how to stop it

Gas and bloating can indicate digestive issues and other serious health problems. Let's learn about 5 dieting mistakes that can cause gas and bloating.
Gluten, a protein found in wheat and other grains, can cause bloating, pain, and gas if you have gluten sensitivity.
Reduce gluten-containing foods like bread, biscuits, and cakes. Instead, include gluten-free options like jowar, bajra, oats, and quinoa.
Onions and garlic take time to digest. Excessive consumption can cause bloating and gas. Eat them cooked or in moderation.
Fruits contain natural sugar called fructose. Some fruits like apples, mangoes, and grapes are high in fructose, which can be difficult for some to digest.
High fructose fruit intake can cause bloating and gas. Reduce intake and eat papaya, banana, and other fiber-rich fruits.
Drinking water immediately after eating can hinder digestion, weakening digestive enzymes and slowing down the process.
Eating quickly prevents proper chewing, leading to gas and bloating. Eat slowly and chew thoroughly.
Drink enough water, eat a fiber-rich diet, increase physical activity, and avoid caffeine and alcohol.
