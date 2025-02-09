Lifestyle

5 Diet mistakes fueling bloating? Here’s how to stop it

Image credits: social media

Avoid These 5 Diet Mistakes

Gas and bloating can indicate digestive issues and other serious health problems. Let's learn about 5 dieting mistakes that can cause gas and bloating.

Image credits: instagram

Eating Gluten-Containing Food Items

Gluten, a protein found in wheat and other grains, can cause bloating, pain, and gas if you have gluten sensitivity.

Image credits: social media

Include Gluten-Free Options in Your Diet

Reduce gluten-containing foods like bread, biscuits, and cakes. Instead, include gluten-free options like jowar, bajra, oats, and quinoa.

Image credits: Google

Excessive Consumption of Onion and Garlic

Onions and garlic take time to digest. Excessive consumption can cause bloating and gas. Eat them cooked or in moderation.

Image credits: Freepik

High Fructose Fruit Consumption

Fruits contain natural sugar called fructose. Some fruits like apples, mangoes, and grapes are high in fructose, which can be difficult for some to digest.

Image credits: Getty

Eat Fiber-Rich Fruits

High fructose fruit intake can cause bloating and gas. Reduce intake and eat papaya, banana, and other fiber-rich fruits.

Image credits: Getty

Drinking Water Immediately After Meals

Drinking water immediately after eating can hinder digestion, weakening digestive enzymes and slowing down the process.

Image credits: our own

Eating Too Quickly

Eating quickly prevents proper chewing, leading to gas and bloating. Eat slowly and chew thoroughly.

Image credits: Getty

Tips to Prevent Gas and Bloating

Drink enough water, eat a fiber-rich diet, increase physical activity, and avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Image credits: Pinterest

Perfect way to boil an egg REVEALED and it takes 32 minutes!

Benefits of turmeric, black pepper and honey together; Check HERE

Premanand Ji Maharaj tips for happy married life

5 makeup mistakes you don’t realize you’re making: How to fix them