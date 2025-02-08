Lifestyle
Marital discord is increasing. The divorce rate is rising. In such a situation, one should heed the two pieces of advice from Premanand Ji.
If you follow the two pieces of advice from Premanand Ji Maharaj, your married life will be filled with the fragrance of love. You both will not need anyone else.
Answering the devotees' questions, Maharaj Ji said that the first thing is mutual love and the second thing is mutual purity of the senses. These two things are very important.
If there is love for each other, then there will be no need for another person in life. If there is love, then you will be happy even eating simple food.
Whether it is a female body or a male body, if you are not satisfied with one and you indulge in adultery, you will not find peace in the whole world.
What to do if wrong thoughts come to mind? Premanand Ji Maharaj said that one should not be afraid of this. The mind is endowed with rajo and tamo qualities.
