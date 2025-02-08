Lifestyle

Two Tips from Premanand Ji for a Happy Marriage

Husband-Wife Relationships are Falling Apart

Marital discord is increasing. The divorce rate is rising. In such a situation, one should heed the two pieces of advice from Premanand Ji.

Save Your Relationship

If you follow the two pieces of advice from Premanand Ji Maharaj, your married life will be filled with the fragrance of love. You both will not need anyone else.

What are those two things?

Answering the devotees' questions, Maharaj Ji said that the first thing is mutual love and the second thing is mutual purity of the senses. These two things are very important.

If there is love, then marriage will last forever

If there is love for each other, then there will be no need for another person in life. If there is love, then you will be happy even eating simple food.

Purity of the senses is essential

Whether it is a female body or a male body, if you are not satisfied with one and you indulge in adultery, you will not find peace in the whole world.

What to do if wrong thoughts come to good people

What to do if wrong thoughts come to mind? Premanand Ji Maharaj said that one should not be afraid of this. The mind is endowed with rajo and tamo qualities. 

5 makeup mistakes you don’t realize you’re making: How to fix them

Chocolate Day 2025: 5 gift ideas to impress your partner this week

Chocolate Day 2025: Dazzle your date with THESE outfit ideas

Chanakya Niti: 4 things more valuable than Money