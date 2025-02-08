Perfect way to boil an egg REVEALED and it takes 32 minutes!

Lifestyle
Researchers found that 32 minutes is the optimal time needed to cook a perfect egg, using their newly developed method.
Challenge lies in its two-part structure: the albumen (white) and the yolk, which require different cooking temperatures.
The egg is transferred between 212°F (100°C) and 86°F (30°C) water every two minutes, for a total of 32 minutes.
This method ensures that the egg's white and yolk cook at their optimal temperatures, without cracking the shell open.
The periodic cooking technique better preserves the nutritional value of the egg.
Compared to traditional boiling methods, this technique results in higher levels of polyphenols in the yolk.
The scientists define a perfect egg as one with the right texture and nutritional content.
Egg preference is subjective and that their technique can be adjusted to meet individual tastes.
