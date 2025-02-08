Lifestyle

Perfect way to boil an egg REVEALED and it takes 32 minutes!

The Ideal Cooking Time

Researchers found that 32 minutes is the optimal time needed to cook a perfect egg, using their newly developed method.

Two-Part Structure of the Egg

Challenge lies in its two-part structure: the albumen (white) and the yolk, which require different cooking temperatures.

Periodic Cooking Method

The egg is transferred between 212°F (100°C) and 86°F (30°C) water every two minutes, for a total of 32 minutes.

Optimal Temperature for Each Part

This method ensures that the egg's white and yolk cook at their optimal temperatures, without cracking the shell open.

Higher Nutritional Content

The periodic cooking technique better preserves the nutritional value of the egg.

Polyphenol Preservation

Compared to traditional boiling methods, this technique results in higher levels of polyphenols in the yolk.

What Defines a Perfect Egg?

The scientists define a perfect egg as one with the right texture and nutritional content.

Personal Taste and Customization

Egg preference is subjective and that their technique can be adjusted to meet individual tastes.

