In the volatile environment of the stock market, if you want to earn, then 10 stocks are giving you a chance. Brokerage firm Axis Securities has chosen these stocks as top picks.
Axis Securities has chosen ICICI Bank as a top pick for December with a target price of Rs 1,500. As of December 9th, the share price is Rs 1,325.
Axis Securities recommends investing in PSU bank stock SBI, with a target price of Rs 1,040. The current share price is Rs 859.25.
Axis Securities has given HDFC Bank a target price of Rs 2,025. As of December 9th, the share is trading at Rs 1,872.85.
Axis Securities also recommends buying Bharti Airtel, with a target price of Rs 2,025. It is currently trading at Rs 1,603.95.
Axis Securities recommends Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 1,880, currently trading around Rs 1,299.
Axis Securities has given Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. a target price of Rs 1,675. It's currently trading at Rs 1,285.30.
Axis Securities recommends HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 2,100, trading at Rs 1,904.15 on December 9th.
Axis Securities recommends holding Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,730, currently at Rs 1,244.20.
Axis Securities recommends Lupin with a target price of Rs 2,600, currently trading at Rs 2,117.50.
Dalmia Bharat could offer good returns. Axis Securities gives it a target price of Rs 2,040, currently at Rs 1,894.20.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
