10 Stocks for Potential Gains in 2025

In the volatile environment of the stock market, if you want to earn, then 10 stocks are giving you a chance. Brokerage firm Axis Securities has chosen these stocks as top picks.

1. ICICI Bank Share Price Target

Axis Securities has chosen ICICI Bank as a top pick for December with a target price of Rs 1,500. As of December 9th, the share price is Rs 1,325.

2. SBI Share Price Target

Axis Securities recommends investing in PSU bank stock SBI, with a target price of Rs 1,040. The current share price is Rs 859.25.

3. HDFC Bank Share Price Target

Axis Securities has given HDFC Bank a target price of Rs 2,025. As of December 9th, the share is trading at Rs 1,872.85.

4. Bharti Airtel Share Price Target

Axis Securities also recommends buying Bharti Airtel, with a target price of Rs 2,025. It is currently trading at Rs 1,603.95.

5. Reliance Industries Share Price Target

Axis Securities recommends Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 1,880, currently trading around Rs 1,299.

6. Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co

Axis Securities has given Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. a target price of Rs 1,675. It's currently trading at Rs 1,285.30.

7. HCL Technologies Share Price Target

Axis Securities recommends HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 2,100, trading at Rs 1,904.15 on December 9th.

8. Aurobindo Pharma Share Price Target

Axis Securities recommends holding Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,730, currently at Rs 1,244.20.

9. Lupin Share Price Target

Axis Securities recommends Lupin with a target price of Rs 2,600, currently trading at Rs 2,117.50.

10. Dalmia Bharat Share Price Target

Dalmia Bharat could offer good returns. Axis Securities gives it a target price of Rs 2,040, currently at Rs 1,894.20.

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

