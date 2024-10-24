Lifestyle

20 beautiful baby girl names starting with T

Tanvi - Beautiful

 Trisha - Desire

Tulika - Paintbrush

Tushika - Small particles of ice

Toshita - Satisfied, Happy

Tejaswini - Very Powerful

Tatvika - More Understanding

Tarangini - Full of Waves

Tapasya - Meditation or Penance

Tashvi - Cheerful

Timita - Calm

Tishya - Auspicious, Fortunate

Turvi - Best

Tahira - Pure

Tashi - Associated with Good Fortune

Tashya - Synonym for Goddess Lakshmi

Tianshika - Beautiful Woman

Tashvika - A name of Goddess Parvati

Tarpan - Offered to God

Taruna - Young

