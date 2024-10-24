20 beautiful baby girl names starting with T

Lifestyle
Tanvi - Beautiful
Trisha - Desire
Tulika - Paintbrush
Tushika - Small particles of ice
Toshita - Satisfied, Happy
Tejaswini - Very Powerful
Tatvika - More Understanding
Tarangini - Full of Waves
Tapasya - Meditation or Penance
Tashvi - Cheerful
Timita - Calm
Tishya - Auspicious, Fortunate
Turvi - Best
Tahira - Pure
Tashi - Associated with Good Fortune
Tashya - Synonym for Goddess Lakshmi
Tianshika - Beautiful Woman
Tashvika - A name of Goddess Parvati
Tarpan - Offered to God
Taruna - Young