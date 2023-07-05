Lifestyle
Made by deep-frying batter-coated vegetables like chili peppers, onion rings, or plantain, bajji is served hot and crispy.
The crispy exterior and the soft, fluffy interior make it an absolute delight to munch on while listening to the pitter-patter of raindrops outside.
Idlis, steamed rice and lentil cakes, are a staple in Tamil Nadu. During the monsoon, relishing a plate of soft idlis served with piping hot sambar is pure bliss.
It is crunchy deep-fried snack made from rice flour and lentil flour. With its spiral or twisted shape, murukku is not only delicious but also visually appealing.
Rasam, a tangy and spicy South Indian soup, is a popular monsoon dish in Tamil Nadu. Made with cooked lentils and a medley of spices, it is a perfect comfort food.
Savor a bowl of warm pongal, topped with ghee (clarified butter) and accompanied by coconut chutney and sambar, for a hearty and wholesome meal that will leave you feeling content.
Savor the rich, frothy blend of freshly brewed coffee and milk, served in traditional steel tumbler. The warmth and flavors are perfect for cozying up and enjoying rainy ambiance.