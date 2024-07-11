Kerala

Vizhinjam International Seaport: Why it is a big deal?

The Vizhinjam International Seaport project is promoted by the Kerala Government in partnership with the Adani Group through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Image credits: X/Vizhinjam International Seaport

Maritime trade

The port has the potential to give a tremendous boost to the country’s maritime trade which is currently suffering due to the lack of a major port in southern India.
 

Image credits: our own

India's first deepwater container transhipment port

The port's natural draft of 18-20 meters allows some of the world's largest container vessels to dock.
 

Image credits: X/ Vizhinjam International Seaport

Location

16 km south of Kerala's Capital, Thiruvananthapuram, Vizhinjam International Seaport falls in close proximity to the international East-West shipping route. 
 

Image credits: X/Vizhinjam International Seaport

Competition with other International ports

Once operational, the port is expected to compete with international ports like Colombo, Salalah, and Singapore for container transhipment traffic.
 

Image credits: our own

Arrival of San Fernando

The first container ship 'San Fernando' arrived at the port with a capacity of 8,000 to 9,000 TEUs, set sail from Xiamen Port in China & will unload around 2,000 containers at port

Image credits: X/Vizhinjam International Seaport

Semi-automated port

Equipped with modern equipment and advanced automation and IT systems, Vizhinjam will be India's first semi-automated port.
 

Image credits: X/Vizhinjam International Seaport

Strategic location

The port's strategic location near the east-west shipping channel is a significant advantage, being the only one of its kind in India.
 

Image credits: X/Vizhinjam International Seaport

Capacity of handling cargos

The port will initially have a capacity to handle 1 million TEUs of cargo by the end of phase 1, which is projected to increase to 3.3 million TEUs by phase-3.
 

Image credits: X/Vizhinjam International Seaport
Find Next One