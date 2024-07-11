Vizhinjam International Seaport: Why it is a big deal?

Kerala
The Vizhinjam International Seaport project is promoted by the Kerala Government in partnership with the Adani Group through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
The port has the potential to give a tremendous boost to the country’s maritime trade which is currently suffering due to the lack of a major port in southern India.
The port's natural draft of 18-20 meters allows some of the world's largest container vessels to dock.
16 km south of Kerala's Capital, Thiruvananthapuram, Vizhinjam International Seaport falls in close proximity to the international East-West shipping route.
Once operational, the port is expected to compete with international ports like Colombo, Salalah, and Singapore for container transhipment traffic.
The first container ship 'San Fernando' arrived at the port with a capacity of 8,000 to 9,000 TEUs, set sail from Xiamen Port in China & will unload around 2,000 containers at port
Equipped with modern equipment and advanced automation and IT systems, Vizhinjam will be India's first semi-automated port.
The port's strategic location near the east-west shipping channel is a significant advantage, being the only one of its kind in India.
The port will initially have a capacity to handle 1 million TEUs of cargo by the end of phase 1, which is projected to increase to 3.3 million TEUs by phase-3.