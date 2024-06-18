Kakkanad flat's drinking water infected with E Coli Bacteria? Read on

Kerala
Recently, 338 residents of DLF flats in Kochi's Kakkanad fell ill due to contaminated drinking water, confirmed by health authorities as E. coli bacteria
E. coli, commonly from animal or human intestines, can cause vomiting, constipation, and serious health issues like organ failure in extreme cases
To ensure safe drinking water, boil it for at least three minutes and store it in covered, clean containers to prevent re-contamination
Consider using water testing kits to verify water quality if contamination is suspected, ensuring early detection and response
Install water filters with a 1 micron or smaller purification feature to effectively remove bacteria like E. coli
Use hot water for washing dishes to prevent contamination from water used in food preparation
Regularly maintain and clean water distribution appliances like refrigerators and dispensers to prevent bacterial growth
Disinfection tablets containing iodine or chlorine can also effectively kill bacteria, including E. coli, in household water supplies
Following these preventive measures and hygiene practices can significantly reduce the risk of waterborne illnesses due to bacterial contamination