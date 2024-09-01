Kerala

Kerala: Things to know before visiting Kannur

Kannur, on Kerala's Malabar Coast, is a treasure trove of South Indian charm. If you're planning a visit, here are some essential tips.

Rich Heritage

Kannur takes pride in its rich heritage and living traditions, seamlessly blending history with natural beauty.

Cultural Hub

Kannur holds immense renown as an artistically vibrant and multicultural city.

Theyyam Performance

Theyyam is one such traditional dance form that involves elaborate costumes and mythological storytelling.

Historical Significance

This coastal city, inhabited since ancient times, beckons history enthusiasts with attractions like the St. Angelo Fort, a Portuguese masterpiece.

Beach Retreats

Kannur's beaches are famous for their pristine beauty, providing a peaceful retreat from city life. Payyambalam Beach and Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach are especially popular.

Parassinikadavu Temple

Parassinikadavu Muthappan Temple is a renowned temple in Kannur. Lord Muthappan, a deity who transcends caste and religious boundaries, awaits devotees here.

Regional Cuisine

Kannur's cuisine is diverse, with highlights like Malabar Biryani, fish curries, and traditional snacks such as jackfruit and banana chips.

Traditional Handicrafts

Weaving and pottery are integral aspects of Kannur's thriving handicraft industry.

Handloom Weaving

Kannur stands out for its intricate designs, passed down through generations of handloom weaving experts.

Kalaripayattu

Kalaripayattu, a 3000-year-old martial art and combat style that originated in Kerala. The Vadakkan Pattukal (Northern Ballads) about the Chekavars from Malabar are famous.

Climate and Best Time to Visit

Kannur has a tropical climate, with monsoons from June to September and winter from October to February. The cooler months are perfect for outdoor activities and sightseeing.

