Kerala

Kerala Auto Rickshaw Permit: Weighing the Pros and Cons

The Kerala government has relaxed the permit for autorickshaws. From now on, autorickshaws can operate throughout the state.

Image credits: Getty

Autorickshaws Across the State

This important decision of the Transport Authority has both advantages and disadvantages. Let's learn more about them.

Image credits: Getty

Short Trips Only

This three-wheeler is designed for short trips. Let's first know about autorickshaws, which enable short trips for three people at a low cost.

Image credits: Getty

Hybrid Form

Autorickshaws are a hybrid of a two-wheeler and a cycle rickshaw. A vehicle that steers the front wheel with a bike handlebar.

Image credits: Getty

Engine

Models ranged from front and rear engines to the classic Lambretta with its engine under the driver's seat. Bajaj followed, along with diesel, CNG, and electric versions.

Image credits: Getty

Design

Designed for short trips, ordinary shock absorbers, known as passive suspension systems, use only coil and spring, causing more rocking and discomfort on long rides.

Image credits: Getty

Disadvantages

Continuous running overheats the engine. A trip from the capital to Kochi could cost Rs 1000 in meter charges. Speeds over 50 kmph are risky.

Image credits: Getty

Not Safe for Long Distance Travel

A committee of experts appointed by the Centre has found that autos are not safe for long-distance travel. Autorickshaws are banned on six-lane roads and express highways.

Image credits: Getty

Accident

On the expressway, it could lead to accidents. Running from Kasaragod to the capital is challenging due to high speeds & sudden turns & may cause vehicles to overturn.

Image credits: Getty

Will Lead to Conflict

There are concerns that online booking might allow pickups from any location and attract foreign companies, potentially leading to labour disputes.

Image credits: Getty

Who will get the benefits?

Autorickshaw workers in border-sharing areas can cross the border as needed. Suppose, if an accident occurs while traveling like this, it will affect the insurance.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One