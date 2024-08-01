Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended again; Here's why

Karnataka
Actor Darshan and the other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case will remain in judicial custody until August 14 due to concerns about case disruption.
All accused, including Darshan, appeared via video conference. Judge Vishwanath C. Gowder announced custody extension for all, with 24 jail staff present.
Eyewitnesses are set to identify the accused A-4, A-6, and A-7 on August 2, 2024. Concerns about witness intimidation were cited as a reason for denying bail.
The probe has revealed significant technical evidence. Data retrieval from suspended DVRs is still in progress, with further analysis needed to link the accused to the crime.
The police warned that bail could lead to witness intimidation or evidence destruction. A complaint about threats to witnesses has been filed with local authorities.
The accused's influence, wealth, and fan base could disrupt the case if granted bail. Recent visits by their associates to the deceased's family have raised concerns.
Several key pieces of evidence, including FSL and CFSL reports, are still pending. Analysis of fingerprints from vehicles used in the crime is also awaited.
The accused face serious charges of abduction, murder, and evidence destruction. Eyewitness statements and collected evidence have confirmed their involvement.
The magistrate's decision to extend judicial custody aims to protect the investigation's integrity and ensure that justice is served without interference.