Could Mars Host Life? Tiny Brines Appear Twice Daily

A 20-Year Question
Could Mars still host liquid water? A new University of Arkansas study says yes — but only in tiny, salty bursts.

Science Aug 14 2025
Author: Srishti MS
Why Brines Matter

Liquid water is key for life. On Mars, salts can lower the freezing point, creating brines that could exist despite the cold and dryness.

Clues from Viking 2

Data from NASA’s Viking 2 lander, which saw frost on Mars in 1976, offered the best evidence to explore brine formation.

Melting Frost in the Martian Cold

In late winter and early spring, frost in certain regions can briefly melt, forming salty brines before quickly vanishing.

Twice-Daily Windows

Modeling shows conditions are perfect two times a day — early morning and late afternoon — for about one Martian month each year.

The Role of Calcium Perchlorate

This salt can stay liquid at -75°C. Mars’ temperatures in some spots match that “sweet spot” twice daily during the season.

Not for Humans — But Maybe for Microbes

The water volume would be tiny — not enough for people — but could have sustained hardy microbial life in the past.

Guiding Future Exploration

Knowing when and where brines might form could help future Mars missions search for signs of life at the right moments.

Next Step: On-Site Proof

Researchers suggest landers with moisture and chemical sensors target these seasonal windows to directly confirm brines.

Source

University of Arkansas — Research published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment, August 13, 2025.

