Hubble captured a breathtaking new view of spiral galaxy NGC 2835, glowing with bright pink nebulae.
This galaxy lies in the constellation Hydra, a vast spiral adorned with sweeping arms of young stars.
The pink nebulae mark H II regions—clouds lit up by the birth of massive young stars.
Not only newborn stars, but remnants of dying stars also shine in H-alpha light across the galaxy.
This special wavelength lets astronomers study different life stages of stars—from creation to death.
Hubble is surveying 19 nearby galaxies to find over 50,000 nebulae, tracking how stars shape their cosmic homes.
NGC 2835 now shines like a cosmic garden, filled with glowing pink blossoms of star life and death.
