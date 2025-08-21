English

A Cosmic Flower

Hubble captured a breathtaking new view of spiral galaxy NGC 2835, glowing with bright pink nebulae.

35 Million Light-Years Away

This galaxy lies in the constellation Hydra, a vast spiral adorned with sweeping arms of young stars.

Image credits: Getty
Stellar Nurseries

The pink nebulae mark H II regions—clouds lit up by the birth of massive young stars.

Image credits: Getty
Traces of Dying Stars

Not only newborn stars, but remnants of dying stars also shine in H-alpha light across the galaxy.

Image credits: Getty
Why H-alpha Matters

This special wavelength lets astronomers study different life stages of stars—from creation to death.

Image credits: Getty
A Wider Mission

Hubble is surveying 19 nearby galaxies to find over 50,000 nebulae, tracking how stars shape their cosmic homes.

Image credits: Getty
A Galaxy in Bloom

NGC 2835 now shines like a cosmic garden, filled with glowing pink blossoms of star life and death.

Image credits: AI Generated

