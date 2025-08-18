NASA and ISRO’s joint mission, NISAR, has successfully unfolded its 39-foot antenna reflector in orbit.
This is the largest antenna reflector ever deployed on a NASA mission, built to monitor Earth with unmatched precision.
* Folded like an umbrella during launch
* A 30-foot boom extended first
* On August 15, the reflector fully unfurled into place
The satellite will monitor:
* Ice sheets and glaciers
* Land shifts from earthquakes and volcanoes
* Landslides and ecosystem changes
NISAR carries two radar systems:
* L-band, able to see through forests and clouds
* S-band, sensitive to snow and light vegetation
They capture sharp images of Earth’s surface.
Synthetic Aperture Radar works like a powerful lens, producing detailed images by combining radar signals. It can detect surface changes down to fractions of an inch.
NISAR is a NASA–ISRO partnership, blending decades of radar innovation with India’s launch and spacecraft expertise.
The data will support disaster response, agriculture and food security, infrastructure monitoring, and climate research.
By late fall 2025, NISAR will begin delivering 3D views of Earth’s changing surface with unprecedented clarity.
