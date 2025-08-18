English

A New Milestone for NISAR

NASA and ISRO’s joint mission, NISAR, has successfully unfolded its 39-foot antenna reflector in orbit.

Science Aug 18 2025
Author: Srishti MS Image Credits:Social media platform X
Why It Matters

This is the largest antenna reflector ever deployed on a NASA mission, built to monitor Earth with unmatched precision.

Image credits: Getty
How It Works

* Folded like an umbrella during launch

* A 30-foot boom extended first

* On August 15, the reflector fully unfurled into place

Image credits: Social media platform X
What NISAR Will See

The satellite will monitor:

* Ice sheets and glaciers

* Land shifts from earthquakes and volcanoes

* Landslides and ecosystem changes

Image credits: Social media platform X
The Science Powerhouse

NISAR carries two radar systems:

* L-band, able to see through forests and clouds

* S-band, sensitive to snow and light vegetation

They capture sharp images of Earth’s surface.

Image credits: Social media platform X
Like a Camera Lens

Synthetic Aperture Radar works like a powerful lens, producing detailed images by combining radar signals. It can detect surface changes down to fractions of an inch.

Image credits: Social media platform X
A Global Collaboration

NISAR is a NASA–ISRO partnership, blending decades of radar innovation with India’s launch and spacecraft expertise.

Image credits: Social media platform X
Why It’s Important

The data will support disaster response, agriculture and food security, infrastructure monitoring, and climate research.

Image credits: Social media platform X
Looking Ahead

By late fall 2025, NISAR will begin delivering 3D views of Earth’s changing surface with unprecedented clarity.

Image credits: Social media platform X
Source

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/nasas-prefire-cubesat-mission-extended/

Image credits: Getty

