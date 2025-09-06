English

Plastic That Absorbs Carbon? Scientists Just Made It Possible

Science Sep 06 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
A Scientific Breakthrough

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen have turned PET plastic waste into a powerful material that captures CO2 from the air.

BAETA

The new material, called BAETA, is made from decomposed plastic bottles and captures CO₂ as effectively as leading carbon capture technologies.

Fighting Climate Change

BAETA not only helps fight climate change but also tackles plastic pollution, two global problems with one smart solution.

Plastic Waste into a Climate Tool

Lead researcher Margarita Poderyte says this tech turns plastic waste into a climate tool without creating new problems.

Reusable

The material can be reused: once full of CO2, it’s heated to release the gas, making BAETA ready to absorb more.

Perfect Material

BAETA is effective at a wide temperature range (room temp to 150°C), making it perfect for use in hot industrial exhausts.

Energy-Efficient

The process is gentler and more energy-efficient than current methods, and it works at room temperature, ideal for scaling up.

Economically Valuable

Even degraded PET from oceans, normally not recyclable, can be turned into BAETA, making ocean clean-up economically valuable.

Recycling

The tech doesn't compete with recycling, it uses low-quality plastic that’s unsuitable for standard recycling methods.

BAETA for Industrial Use

Researchers now aim to scale production and are calling for investment to bring this lab breakthrough to industrial use.

Source:

Read more at Phys.org

Research published in Science Advances.

