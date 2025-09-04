English

Mapping Star Spots: Unveiling Secrets of Distant Planets

Science Sep 04 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Model StarryStarryProcess

Scientists have developed a new way to map dark spots on distant stars, helping us better understand planets beyond our solar system and their chances of supporting life.

Image credits: Getty
Star Spots

The model helps understand star spots, improving knowledge of planetary atmospheres and potential for life.

Image credits: Getty
Spots on Stars

Stars are not uniformly bright; like our Sun, they have spots that affect observations.

Image credits: Getty
Measuring Dips

NASA's TESS and Kepler satellites detect planets by measuring dips in starlight as planets transit in front of stars.

Image credits: Getty
Light Curves

Star spots cause smaller dips and peaks in light curves, revealing dark, cool patches on stars.

Image credits: Getty
Sunspots

Sunspots on our Sun follow an 11-year cycle and help predict solar activity that impacts Earth.

Image credits: Getty
Planet Data

Star spots vary in size and number, affecting how we interpret planet data during transits.

Image credits: Getty
StarryStarryProcess

StarryStarryProcess uses both transit and star rotation data for detailed star spot mapping.

Image credits: Getty
Planets’ Atmospheres

Understanding star spots improves knowledge of planets’ atmospheres, like spotting water vapour.

Image credits: Getty
Model Tests

The model was tested on TOI 3884 b, a gas giant 141 light-years away orbiting a spotty star.

Image credits: Getty
Star TOI 3884

The star TOI 3884 has many spots near its north pole, which the planet crosses during transit.

Image credits: Getty
Pandora Mission

NASA’s upcoming Pandora mission will use tools like this to study star and planet atmospheres in multiple wavelengths.

Image credits: Getty
