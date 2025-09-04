Mapping Star Spots: Unveiling Secrets of Distant Planets

Scientists have developed a new way to map dark spots on distant stars, helping us better understand planets beyond our solar system and their chances of supporting life.
The model helps understand star spots, improving knowledge of planetary atmospheres and potential for life.
Stars are not uniformly bright; like our Sun, they have spots that affect observations.
NASA's TESS and Kepler satellites detect planets by measuring dips in starlight as planets transit in front of stars.
Star spots cause smaller dips and peaks in light curves, revealing dark, cool patches on stars.
Sunspots on our Sun follow an 11-year cycle and help predict solar activity that impacts Earth.
Star spots vary in size and number, affecting how we interpret planet data during transits.
StarryStarryProcess uses both transit and star rotation data for detailed star spot mapping.
Understanding star spots improves knowledge of planets’ atmospheres, like spotting water vapour.
The model was tested on TOI 3884 b, a gas giant 141 light-years away orbiting a spotty star.
The star TOI 3884 has many spots near its north pole, which the planet crosses during transit.
NASA’s upcoming Pandora mission will use tools like this to study star and planet atmospheres in multiple wavelengths.
Read more at Sciencedaily.com
