Cambridge Scientists Solve 60-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Mystery

Science Sep 08 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Volcanic Eruptions

Cambridge scientists have cracked a 60-million-year-old mystery about why volcanic eruptions once spread so widely across the North Atlantic.

Image credits: Getty
Scotland to Greenland

A hot rock plume under Iceland once triggered massive eruptions from Scotland to Greenland, long before the Atlantic Ocean formed.

Image credits: Getty
Volcanic Magma

Dr Raffaele Bonadio from the University of Cambridge found that thin tectonic plates helped spread volcanic magma across vast areas.

Image credits: Getty
Seismic Tomography

Using seismic tomography (like a CT scan for Earth), Dr Bonadio mapped hidden plate structures beneath Britain and Ireland.

Image credits: Getty
Seismic Thermography

They developed seismic thermography to reveal how temperature and plate thickness affect where ancient volcanoes formed.

Image credits: Getty
Lithosphere

Volcanoes in Scotland and Ireland formed where the Earth's outer shell, called the lithosphere, was thinner and weaker, letting magma rise easily.

Image credits: Getty
Hot Magma

The hot magma was funnelled through weak spots in the tectonic plates, spreading out over thousands of kilometres, explains Dr Bonadio.

Image credits: Getty
Thinner Plate Zones

Some past theories said mantle plumes weren’t involved, but this study shows plume material was simply re-routed to thinner plate zones.

Image credits: Getty
Geothermal Energy

Prof Sergei Lebedev notes that the same thin zones still affect today’s earthquakes and may offer geothermal energy potential.

Image credits: Getty
Global Geothermal Hotspots

Dr Bonadio and Prof Lebedev now aim to use their methods to map global geothermal hotspots, helping assess clean energy sources worldwide.

Image credits: Getty
Source:

Read more at Sciencedaily.com. Research published in Nature Communications.

Image credits: Getty

