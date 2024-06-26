 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Why has a German community ordered to slaughter all its pigeons?

Image credits: Freepik

Kill pigeons

The German town of Limburg a der Lahn has chosen to slaughter all 700 pigeons.

The reason

The town's pigeons have reportedly irritated many residents and business owners.

The complaint

Complaints over bird droppings sparked a legal tussle. 

How will this be done?

Over the next two years, a falconer will entice the birds into traps, pound them until they are stunned, and then shatter their necks.

The legal battle

The report indicated that the legal battle against the pigeons was sparked by several complaints about the birds' feces. 

Limburg a der Lahn, a German town, chose to eliminate its entire pigeon population, creating a dispute between locals and animal rights groups.

