Why has a German community ordered to slaughter all its pigeons?

The German town of Limburg a der Lahn has chosen to slaughter all 700 pigeons.
The town's pigeons have reportedly irritated many residents and business owners.
Complaints over bird droppings sparked a legal tussle.
Over the next two years, a falconer will entice the birds into traps, pound them until they are stunned, and then shatter their necks.
Limburg a der Lahn, a German town, chose to eliminate its entire pigeon population, creating a dispute between locals and animal rights groups.