India News

Who is Siddhi Kumari? Know life, career details of princess of Bikaner

The Story of Princess Siddhi Kumari

It's Valentine's Day week. Today is Teddy Day. Rajasthan MLA Siddhi Kumari remains unmarried at 50

Director of the Museum at Lalgarh Palace

Born in 1973, Siddhi Kumari was first elected as a BJP candidate in 2008. She holds an MA and is the Director of the museum at Lalgarh Palace

Why is Siddhi Kumari Single?

Siddhi Kumari, a BJP MLA, is known for her political stature and wealth. But a common question is why she remains single

Elected as BJP MLA for the Fourth Time

Hailing from the Bikaner royal family, Siddhi Kumari has won the Bikaner seat thrice consecutively. This is her fourth term as a BJP MLA

Solo Journey is Her Life's Purpose

When asked about marriage, Siddhi Kumari stated she won't marry. Her solo journey is her life's purpose, and the people of Bikaner are her family

Siddhi Kumari's Net Worth Exceeds 100 Crore

Siddhi Kumari's net worth is estimated to be over 100 crore rupees. She is currently involved in a property dispute with her family

