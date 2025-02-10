Who is Siddhi Kumari? Know life, career details of princess of Bikaner

India News
It's Valentine's Day week. Today is Teddy Day. Rajasthan MLA Siddhi Kumari remains unmarried at 50
Born in 1973, Siddhi Kumari was first elected as a BJP candidate in 2008. She holds an MA and is the Director of the museum at Lalgarh Palace
Siddhi Kumari, a BJP MLA, is known for her political stature and wealth. But a common question is why she remains single
Hailing from the Bikaner royal family, Siddhi Kumari has won the Bikaner seat thrice consecutively. This is her fourth term as a BJP MLA
When asked about marriage, Siddhi Kumari stated she won't marry. Her solo journey is her life's purpose, and the people of Bikaner are her family
Siddhi Kumari's net worth is estimated to be over 100 crore rupees. She is currently involved in a property dispute with her family
