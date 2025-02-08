BJP's grand Delhi comeback: PM Modi to AAP's Kejriwal - Who said what

India News
"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi."
"We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them."
"I think it was obvious that people wanted change.They were fed up of the way things were. I suppose they have voted for change."
"Kejriwal did not pay heed to qualities that let voters have faith on him. He focused on liqour. Why did this issue raise? He was overwhelmed by money power."
"This is the victory of PM Modi's leadership, development and trust. The people of Delhi have expressed their faith in PM Modi's vision of development."
"Even Ravan's arrogance was shattered, then who is Arvind Kejriwal? Whenever a woman was attacked, the person who was responsible was always punished by God."
"In our party, the legislative party decides (CM's face) and then the party leadership approves it. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone."
