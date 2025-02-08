India News

BJP's grand Delhi comeback: PM Modi to AAP's Kejriwal - Who said what

PM Modi hails BJP's win

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi."

Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat

"We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them."

Priyanka Gandhi on BJP's win

"I think it was obvious that people wanted change.They were fed up of the way things were. I suppose they have voted for change."

Anna Hazare on AAP's defeat

"Kejriwal did not pay heed to qualities that let voters have faith on him. He focused on liqour. Why did this issue raise? He was overwhelmed by money power."

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva on win

"This is the victory of PM Modi's leadership, development and trust. The people of Delhi have expressed their faith in PM Modi's vision of development."

Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's loss

"Even Ravan's arrogance was shattered, then who is Arvind Kejriwal? Whenever a woman was attacked, the person who was responsible was always punished by God."

Parvesh Verma on being BJP CM

"In our party, the legislative party decides (CM's face) and then the party leadership approves it. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone."

