Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: Know their education and career facts

Adani-Shah Wedding: Union of Two Business Families

The wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah unites two prominent business families.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's Wedding in Ahmedabad

The wedding, emphasizing simplicity and tradition, takes place in Ahmedabad on February 7, 2025. The couple had a private engagement on March 14, 2023.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah: Education and Career

The Adani Group is one of India's largest conglomerates, while Diva Shah's family is prominent in the diamond industry. Learn about their education and careers.

Who is Diva Shah?

Diva Shah's family is a significant name in the diamond business. Her father, Jaimin Shah, is a co-owner of C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd., established in 1976.

Diva Shah's Father's Globally Renowned Business

Known for its operations in Surat and Mumbai, the company has gained international recognition.

Diva Shah Educated in New York

Born in Mumbai, Diva Shah completed her studies at Parsons School of Design, New York.

Associated with the Adani Foundation

Diva Shah has been associated with the Adani Foundation for the past year and has recently participated in several social initiatives with Jeet Adani.

Jeet Adani: University of Pennsylvania Alumnus

Jeet Adani studied at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and joined the Adani Group in 2019.

Jeet Adani's Career

He began his career as CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Adani Group, focusing on strategy, risk management, and capital markets.

Jeet Adani: Vice President at Adani Group

Jeet Adani serves as Vice President (Group Finance) at the Adani Group, currently leading Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs.

