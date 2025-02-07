Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: Know their education and career facts

India News
The wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah unites two prominent business families.
The wedding, emphasizing simplicity and tradition, takes place in Ahmedabad on February 7, 2025. The couple had a private engagement on March 14, 2023.
The Adani Group is one of India's largest conglomerates, while Diva Shah's family is prominent in the diamond industry. Learn about their education and careers.
Diva Shah's family is a significant name in the diamond business. Her father, Jaimin Shah, is a co-owner of C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd., established in 1976.
Known for its operations in Surat and Mumbai, the company has gained international recognition.
Born in Mumbai, Diva Shah completed her studies at Parsons School of Design, New York.
Diva Shah has been associated with the Adani Foundation for the past year and has recently participated in several social initiatives with Jeet Adani.
Jeet Adani studied at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and joined the Adani Group in 2019.
He began his career as CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Adani Group, focusing on strategy, risk management, and capital markets.
Jeet Adani serves as Vice President (Group Finance) at the Adani Group, currently leading Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs.
