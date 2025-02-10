PM Modi's Education Qualifications Revealed: Know his academic journey

India News
Prime Minister Modi interacts with students annually through Pariksha Pe Charcha, offering advice on stress management, overcoming exam fear, and achieving academic success.
But do you know about PM Modi's educational qualifications? Learn about Narendra Modi's educational background, including his degrees.
Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. He completed his early education there and had an interest in debating and theatre.
Narendra Modi earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Delhi's School of Open Learning.
Narendra Modi received his Master's degree (M.A.) from Gujarat University. He pursued his Masters in Political Science, focusing on administration and governance.
Controversies have arisen over Modi's degrees, with AAP and opposition parties questioning them. However, both Gujarat University and DU have confirmed his qualifications.
PM Modi's life is an example that not only degrees but also self-confidence, hard work, and efforts in the right direction are essential for success.
Through Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi inspires students to become self-reliant and overcome exam fear.
