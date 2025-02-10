India News

PM Modi's Education Qualifications Revealed: Know his academic journey

Image credits: Getty

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Modi interacts with students annually through Pariksha Pe Charcha, offering advice on stress management, overcoming exam fear, and achieving academic success.

PM Modi's Education Details

But do you know about PM Modi's educational qualifications? Learn about Narendra Modi's educational background, including his degrees.

PM Modi's Schooling

Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. He completed his early education there and had an interest in debating and theatre.

PM Modi's Graduation

Narendra Modi earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Delhi's School of Open Learning.

 

PM Modi's Post-Graduation

Narendra Modi received his Master's degree (M.A.) from Gujarat University. He pursued his Masters in Political Science, focusing on administration and governance.

Controversy over PM Modi's Degrees

Controversies have arisen over Modi's degrees, with AAP and opposition parties questioning them. However, both Gujarat University and DU have confirmed his qualifications.

Is Education a Guarantee of Success?

PM Modi's life is an example that not only degrees but also self-confidence, hard work, and efforts in the right direction are essential for success.

Inspiration for Self-Reliance

Through Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi inspires students to become self-reliant and overcome exam fear.

BJP's grand Delhi comeback: PM Modi to AAP's Kejriwal - Who said what

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: Know their education and career facts

Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit Kejriwal's life, career after IIT Delhi

Kejriwal to Jaishankar: 7 leaders who voted in Delhi Elections 2025