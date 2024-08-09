India News

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? What is his net worth?

Jagdeep Dhankhar is an Indian politician and lawyer who has served as India's 14th and current vice president since 2022. 

He previously served as Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022. 

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs

From 1990 to 1991, he was Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar cabinet.

Salary

Jagdeep Dhankhar's annual salary is Rs 48,00,000 and his monthly income is Rs 4 lakh.

On July 16, 2022, the BJP nominated Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for Vice President of India in the following month's election.

Vice President of India

He is India's 14th and current vice president, having taken office in 2022. 

