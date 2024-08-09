Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? What is his net worth?

India News
Jagdeep Dhankhar is an Indian politician and lawyer who has served as India's 14th and current vice president since 2022.
He previously served as Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.
From 1990 to 1991, he was Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar cabinet.
Jagdeep Dhankhar's annual salary is Rs 48,00,000 and his monthly income is Rs 4 lakh.
On July 16, 2022, the BJP nominated Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for Vice President of India in the following month's election.
