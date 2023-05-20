Siddaramaiah once shooed away man who predicted his political rise!

India News
Check out interesting facts about the new Karnataka CM
Siddaramaiah becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time.
It came from a folk dance ‘Veera Kunitha’ where he earned Rs 5.
Siddaramaiah’s father wanted him to become a doctor, but he studied Law.
Siddaramaiah loved to participate in skits and dramas in his college days.
He entered politics through Taluk Board elections in 1978. He had spent Rs 3,500 for the polls and campaigned on his friend’s scooter.
According to Siddaramaiah, in 1979, an astrologer predicted that he would achieve the highest post in politics.
"I chased him away for trying to take me for a ride. But the astrologer reminded me of his prediction in 1983 when I became MLA."
In an interview, Siddaramaiah revealed that he started wearing a dhoti in 1992 after he got a skin infection.
Siddaramaiah’s first vehicle was a Lambretta scooter and he continued to use it even after he became an MLA and minister.
He is the only person in the state to have presented 13 budgets. He is the only leader in the state to have served as the Deputy CM twice.