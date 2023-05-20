India News

Siddaramaiah once shooed away man who predicted his political rise!

Check out interesting facts about the new Karnataka CM

Meet Karnataka's new CM

Siddaramaiah becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time.
 

Siddaramaiah's first income

It came from a folk dance ‘Veera Kunitha’ where he earned Rs 5.
 

Siddaramaiah's educational background

Siddaramaiah’s father wanted him to become a doctor, but he studied Law.
 

Did theatre during his youth

Siddaramaiah loved to participate in skits and dramas in his college days.
 

How he entered politics?

He entered politics through Taluk Board elections in 1978. He had spent Rs 3,500 for the polls and campaigned on his friend’s scooter.
 

Astrologer's prediction

According to Siddaramaiah, in 1979, an astrologer predicted that he would achieve the highest post in politics.
 

How Siddaramaiah reacted to the prediction

"I chased him away for trying to take me for a ride. But the astrologer reminded me of his prediction in 1983 when I became MLA."
 

Why Siddaramaiah wears a dhoti?

In an interview, Siddaramaiah revealed that he started wearing a dhoti in 1992 after he got a skin infection.
 

What was his first automobile?

Siddaramaiah’s first vehicle was a Lambretta scooter and he continued to use it even after he became an MLA and minister.
 

Other interesting trivia

He is the only person in the state to have presented 13 budgets. He is the only leader in the state to have served as the Deputy CM twice.

