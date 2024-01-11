India News

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Global business leaders laud PM Modi's vision

Image credits: Facebook/Narendra Modi

Chairman of ArcelorMittal-Lakshmi Mittal

He praised PM Modi's emphasis on process continuity to create an institutionalized framework for the mega global event of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Image credits: X

Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan

Suzuki said that India has become the 3rd largest automobile market in the world and highlighted PM's progressive approach to the country's economic growth.

Image credits: Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Mukesh Ambani- Reliance Group

Mukesh Ambani said that he had attended every single edition of the Summit and stated that it's a tribute to PM Modi's vision and consistency. 

Image credits: Getty

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technologies, USA

He thanked PM Modi for his vision to set up the country to semiconductor manufacturing & support in helping establish a world-class memory assembly and test facility in Gujarat 

Image credits: LinkedIN

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group

He emphasised that, amid a time of pandemic difficulties and geopolitical unrest, India's GDP has increased by 185% and per capita income by 165% since 2014. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Jeffrey Chun, CEO Simmtech, South Korea

He said that as a key supply chain partner in the semiconductor assembly and test facilities expressed excitement for their India project as a co-location investment.

Image credits: Vibrant Gujarat Summit

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons Limited

"Steady and spectacular progress of Gujarat consistently over such a long time clearly demonstrates visionary leadership and the mindset of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji”.

Image credits: Tata Sons

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World

He said that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit showcases its exponential rise as India’s premier business forum guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047”.

Image credits: LinkedIn

Shankar Trivedi, Sr VP Nvidia

"India offers talent, scalability, amazing data, and distinct culture," he said, elucidating Nvidia's efforts in generative AI skill development.

Image credits: Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Nikhil Kamat, Founder and CEO of Zerodha

He praised the incredible transformation in the last decade, emphasizing the booming startup ecosystem, & credited the PM for facilitating a stable ecosystem.

Image credits: Social media
