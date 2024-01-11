Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Global business leaders laud PM Modi's vision

India News
He praised PM Modi's emphasis on process continuity to create an institutionalized framework for the mega global event of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
Suzuki said that India has become the 3rd largest automobile market in the world and highlighted PM's progressive approach to the country's economic growth.
Mukesh Ambani said that he had attended every single edition of the Summit and stated that it's a tribute to PM Modi's vision and consistency.
He thanked PM Modi for his vision to set up the country to semiconductor manufacturing & support in helping establish a world-class memory assembly and test facility in Gujarat
He emphasised that, amid a time of pandemic difficulties and geopolitical unrest, India's GDP has increased by 185% and per capita income by 165% since 2014.
He said that as a key supply chain partner in the semiconductor assembly and test facilities expressed excitement for their India project as a co-location investment.
"Steady and spectacular progress of Gujarat consistently over such a long time clearly demonstrates visionary leadership and the mindset of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji”.
He said that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit showcases its exponential rise as India’s premier business forum guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047”.
"India offers talent, scalability, amazing data, and distinct culture," he said, elucidating Nvidia's efforts in generative AI skill development.
He praised the incredible transformation in the last decade, emphasizing the booming startup ecosystem, & credited the PM for facilitating a stable ecosystem.