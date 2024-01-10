India News

Ayodhya Ram temple to get 2,400 kg bell from UP's Etah

Image credits: Pexels

1. Material and weight

A 2,400 kg bell, crafted from 'ashtadhatu,' is made of eight metals, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, tin, iron, and mercury.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Origin and manufacture

The bell was fashioned by a team of around 30 workers. Aditya Mittal, a metal businessman, fulfilled his late brother's wish by donating this colossal bell to the temple.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Design and features

Measuring six feet in height and five feet in width, this bell boasts an incredible sound that reaches a 2 km radius.

Image credits: Pexels

Design and features

Crafted as a single piece, the bell's manufacturing process involved meticulous shaping, measurement, and metal preparation.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Purpose and divine connection

The Mittals undertook this unique project following an order from the Nirmohi Akhara after the Ayodhya title dispute verdict in 2019.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One