Ayodhya Ram temple to get 2,400 kg bell from UP's Etah

India News
A 2,400 kg bell, crafted from 'ashtadhatu,' is made of eight metals, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, tin, iron, and mercury.
The bell was fashioned by a team of around 30 workers. Aditya Mittal, a metal businessman, fulfilled his late brother's wish by donating this colossal bell to the temple.
Measuring six feet in height and five feet in width, this bell boasts an incredible sound that reaches a 2 km radius.
Crafted as a single piece, the bell's manufacturing process involved meticulous shaping, measurement, and metal preparation.
The Mittals undertook this unique project following an order from the Nirmohi Akhara after the Ayodhya title dispute verdict in 2019.