India News

India's suicide rate: More than 35 students commit suicide daily

Image credits: Pexels

13,000 deaths

As per the National Crime Records Bureau, over 13,000 students in India took their own lives, constituting 7.6% of total suicide deaths in 2022.

Image credits: Pexels

Suicide over exam failure

Exam failure led to 1,123 suicides among students under 18, with 578 girls and 575 boys.

Image credits: Pexels

Highest deaths in Maharashtra

Across all age groups, 2,095 suicides were linked to exam failure, with the highest numbers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Image credits: Pexels

10,295 dies below age of 18

In 2022, 10,295 children below the age of 18 died by suicide, slightly higher among girls (5,588) than boys (4,616).
 

Image credits: Pexels

Tamil Nadu has the second highest suicide deaths with 19,834

Image credits: Pexels

Highest in secondary education

The report noted a high percentage of suicides among those with secondary education (23.9%).

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One