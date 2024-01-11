India's suicide rate: More than 35 students commit suicide daily

India News
As per the National Crime Records Bureau, over 13,000 students in India took their own lives, constituting 7.6% of total suicide deaths in 2022.
Exam failure led to 1,123 suicides among students under 18, with 578 girls and 575 boys.
Across all age groups, 2,095 suicides were linked to exam failure, with the highest numbers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
In 2022, 10,295 children below the age of 18 died by suicide, slightly higher among girls (5,588) than boys (4,616).
The report noted a high percentage of suicides among those with secondary education (23.9%).