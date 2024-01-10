Why 2024 year is considered good for marriage

India News
In numerology, you can break down the digits of the year 2024 (2 + 0 + 2 + 4 = 8). The number 8 is considered good for marriage
The number 8 is considered auspicious in many cultures as it resembles the infinity symbol (∞), suggesting abundance, balance, and the cyclical nature of life.
Number 8 is also linked to financial prosperity and achievement. Getting married in a year associated with abundance may be seen as favorable for building a stable family life.
The balanced energy of the number 8 may imply harmony and equilibrium, which can be positive attributes for a marriage.
Personal numerology charts, including birthdates and names of individuals involved, are also considered in numerology.