Top 7 things world searched about India in 2023

Chandrayaan-3, which captivated the world's attention, was the most-searched news event in India on Google too, the search engine giant said as it released its year-ender recently.
Kiara Advani has topped list of most Googled people in India. Her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra ranked sixth on the list.
Shubman Gill is the only Indian to feature on the list in a year that saw the young batter take the cricket world by storm in all three formats.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan made a blockbuster entry into the Indian cinema. Additionally, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 also made a mark in the entertainment industry.
Cricket continued to reign supreme, with searches aboutthe Crciket World Cup and India vs Australia matches reaching the peak. Globally, the Indian team emerged on top.
The stadium had a significant makeover in 2015, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with a new name for it in 2020. The 2023 World Cup final happened here.
A renowned 197-acre green space in the heart of Bengaluru, offering a refreshing escape with lush landscapes and iconic landmarks like the Attara Kacheri and State Central Library.