Vandiperiyar rape-murder: Timeline on Kerala's most brutal murder case

June 30, 2021:

A six-year-old was raped and strangled to death in Vandiperiyar. 

July 4, 2021

During the later investigation, the police found that Arjun, a native of Vandiperiyar, committed the brutal crime and arrested him.

September 21, 2021:

The police filed the charge sheet, including murder, rape, and various sections of the POCSO act.

May 2022:

The trial of the case began in Kattappana fast-track court. 48 witnesses were examined. 

May 2022:

The Father of the girl approaches the High Court for further hearing

December 14, 2023:

 Kattappana court acquits accused of Vandiperiyar case verdict by saying that the police failed to  prove rape against accused Arjun.

