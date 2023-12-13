Lok Sabha security breach: 7 things what happened so far

India News
During the session, two intruders disrupted the Lok Sabha by releasing yellow smoke into the chamber.
Commotion ensued as MPs hurried to apprehend the intruders, who are currently undergoing interrogation.
Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha's purported connection emerges as he is believed to have endorsed one intruder's entry pass.
The intruders vocalized slogans within the Lok Sabha, proclaiming 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' ('Dictatorship will not prevail').
Security recovered an Aadhaar card bearing a Lucknow address from one of the intruders, possibly shedding light on their identity.
Simultaneously, outside Parliament, two protestors were detained by local police for using colored smoke in their demonstration.
MPs noted the significance of the breach occurring on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, prompting heightened concern and vigilance.