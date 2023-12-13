India News

Lok Sabha security breach: 7 things what happened so far

Intruders Unleash Yellow Smoke

During the session, two intruders disrupted the Lok Sabha by releasing yellow smoke into the chamber.

MPs' Swift Response

Commotion ensued as MPs hurried to apprehend the intruders, who are currently undergoing interrogation.

MP's Alleged Involvement

Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha's purported connection emerges as he is believed to have endorsed one intruder's entry pass.

Disruptive Slogans

The intruders vocalized slogans within the Lok Sabha, proclaiming 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' ('Dictatorship will not prevail').

Discovery of Identification

Security recovered an Aadhaar card bearing a Lucknow address from one of the intruders, possibly shedding light on their identity.

Parallel Incident Outside Parliament

Simultaneously, outside Parliament, two protestors were detained by local police for using colored smoke in their demonstration.

Significance of Timing

MPs noted the significance of the breach occurring on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, prompting heightened concern and vigilance.

