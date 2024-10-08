CJI DY Chandrachud's Retirement: 5 Key Cases Awaiting Final Verdict

India News
The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, is set to retire on November 10. He is expected to deliver verdicts on several important cases before his retirement.
He will deliver his final judgment in court on Friday, November 8.
A 7-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJI Chandrachud, will deliver a verdict on the minority status of AMU.
The constitutional bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud will decide whether or not changes can be made to the rules of a recruitment process after it has begun.
Before his retirement, the CJI will have to rule on whether the NRC in Assam is right or wrong. It will also determine how much power Parliament has to enact citizenship laws.
The Supreme Court will decide whether the control of industrial alcohol should be in the hands of the states or the centre. This is an important case related to revenue.
The bench of CJI DY Chandrachud will also decide who has the power to acquire and redistribute private property.