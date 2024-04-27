India News
THIS state produces more gold and known as 'Land of Gold'
Image credits: Getty
Karnataka produces around 80 percent of the gold in India
Image credits: Getty
It is also known as the 'Land of Gold'
Image credits: Getty
Kolar Gold Fields is the largest gold mine in the country
Image credits: Getty
22-karat gold rate today
The price of gold in Bangalore today is Rs 6,685 per gram for 22-karat gold
Image credits: Getty
The price of gold for 24-karat gold is Rs Rs 7293 today
Image credits: Getty
Find Next One