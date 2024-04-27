India News

THIS state produces more gold and known as 'Land of Gold'

Karnataka produces around 80 percent of the gold in India

It is also known as the 'Land of Gold'

Kolar Gold Fields is the largest gold mine in the country

22-karat gold rate today

The price of gold in Bangalore today is Rs 6,685 per gram for 22-karat gold 

The price of gold for 24-karat gold is Rs Rs 7293 today

