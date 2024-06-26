 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Suresh Gopi birthday: Know his net worth, acting career and more

Historic win:

Suresh Gopi's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections marks the first time the BJP has won a seat in Kerala.

Ministerial responsibilities:

Gopi has assumed charge as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Tourism.

Asset declaration:

He disclosed assets worth over Rs 12 crore and reported an income of Rs 4.4 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Early life and education:

Born in June 1958 in Alappuzha, Kerala, Gopi holds a B.Sc. in Zoology and an M.A. in English Literature.

Acting career:

Gopi gained prominence with the lead role in "Thalasthanam" (1992) and has acted in over 250 films, including notable works like "Ekalavyan" and "Commissioner."

Awards and recognition:

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for "Kaliyattam" in 1998.

