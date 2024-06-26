Suresh Gopi birthday: Know his net worth, acting career and more

India News
Suresh Gopi
Suresh Gopi's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections marks the first time the BJP has won a seat in Kerala.
Gopi has assumed charge as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Tourism.
He disclosed assets worth over Rs 12 crore and reported an income of Rs 4.4 crore for the financial year 2023-24.
Born in June 1958 in Alappuzha, Kerala, Gopi holds a B.Sc. in Zoology and an M.A. in English Literature.
Gopi gained prominence with the lead role in "Thalasthanam" (1992) and has acted in over 250 films, including notable works like "Ekalavyan" and "Commissioner."
He won the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for "Kaliyattam" in 1998.