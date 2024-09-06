India News

Savitri Jindal: India's richest woman has 9 kids; know their education

Savitri Jindal has 4 sons and 5 daughters

Savitri Jindal has 9 children, including 4 sons and 5 daughters. Know about the educational qualification of all.

Sajjan Jindal

He is graduate in Economics, Brown University, USA and has an MBA degree from University of Texas, USA.

Ratan Jindal

He is a graduate in Commerce, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University and has an MBA degree from University of Delhi.

Naveen Jindal

He is a graduate in Economics, University of Delhi and an MBA, University of Texas, USA.

Educational Qualification of Savitri Jindal's daughters

Sheela Jindal, Seema Jindal, Renu Jindal, Sangeeta Jindal, Sunita Jindal are all graduates in Arts from Delhi University.

Disclaimer

Note: Based on the information available on the Internet, the educational qualification of Savitri Jindal's children has been given. We do not confirm this.

