Savitri Jindal: India's richest woman has 9 kids; know their education

India News
Savitri Jindal has 9 children, including 4 sons and 5 daughters. Know about the educational qualification of all.
He is graduate in Economics, Brown University, USA and has an MBA degree from University of Texas, USA.
He is a graduate in Commerce, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University and has an MBA degree from University of Delhi.
He is a graduate in Economics, University of Delhi and an MBA, University of Texas, USA.
Sheela Jindal, Seema Jindal, Renu Jindal, Sangeeta Jindal, Sunita Jindal are all graduates in Arts from Delhi University.
Note: Based on the information available on the Internet, the educational qualification of Savitri Jindal's children has been given. We do not confirm this.