THESE India's express highways will redefine your travel experience

Discover some of India's super roads that are redefining travel experiences.

Image credits: Freepik

Agra-Lucknow Expressway

This route connects Kanpur and Lucknow in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh, facilitating travel between these major cities.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Delhi-Amritsar-Kathua Expressway

Spanning 670 kilometers, this 4-lane expressway will connect Bahadurgarh (Delhi) to Kathua via Hariyana, enhancing northern travel routes.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A 1,350 km, 8-lane expressway. It aims to connect New Delhi and Mumbai, streamlining long-distance travel.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Bangalore-Chennai Expressway

A 258 km, 4-lane expressway under construction will connect Bangalore and Chennai, boosting connectivity in South India.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

This is India's widest expressway. This 96 km stretch provides a controlled-access link between Delhi and Meerut.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway

A 610 km six-lane road, it will connect Varanasi and Kolkata, improving efficiency on eastern routes.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

This 93.1 km long expressway connects Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat. It enhances regional connectivity.

Image credits: FREEPIK
