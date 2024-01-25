Republic Day 2024: PM Modi won't unfurl the national flag; here's why

India News
On Republic Day, the President of India unfurls the national flag at Kartavya Path.
This tradition marks the celebration of India's established freedom and the enactment of its Constitution.
Republic Day involves the President unfurling a flag already at its peak, adorned with flowers.
This symbolizes India's emergence from colonial rule on Independence Day and, in contrast, celebrates the nation's sovereignty on Republic Day.
Republic Day at Kartavya Path begins with the President's unfurling, leading to a grand parade showcasing India's cultural and military diversity.
When India's Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, the date was officially designated as Republic Day.