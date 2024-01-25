India News

Republic Day 2024: PM Modi won't unfurl the national flag; here's why

1. Presidential unfurling tradition:

On Republic Day, the President of India unfurls the national flag at Kartavya Path.

This tradition marks the celebration of India's established freedom and the enactment of its Constitution.

2. Symbolism of Presidential Unfurling:

Republic Day involves the President unfurling a flag already at its peak, adorned with flowers.

This symbolizes India's emergence from colonial rule on Independence Day and, in contrast, celebrates the nation's sovereignty on Republic Day.

3. Venue and proceedings:

Republic Day at Kartavya Path begins with the President's unfurling, leading to a grand parade showcasing India's cultural and military diversity.

4. Historical significance:

When India's Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, the date was officially designated as Republic Day.

