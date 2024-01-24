Ram Mandir to make Ayodhya richer than Vatican City and Mecca ?

India News
The Ram temple and other tourism-related projects, according to SBI Research, might bring in as much as Rs 5,000 crore in tax revenue for Uttar Pradesh in 2024–2025.
As per reports, Ayodhya will be the most important factor in growth in tourism and UP could become richer by about Rs 4 lakh crore this year.
Mecca and Vatican City will lose ground to Ayodhya in terms of visitor numbers, according to foreign stock market research firm Jefferies.
Predictions indicate that Ayodhya will draw about 5 crore pilgrims a year, making it one of India's top tourist destinations outside of Uttar Pradesh.
Mecca attracts 2 crore people annually whereas the Vatican City, with 90 lakh visitors annually, generates a revenue of USD 315 million.
According to government estimation, one lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya every day, which could soon go up to 3 lakh a day.