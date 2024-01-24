India News

Ram Mandir to make Ayodhya richer than Vatican City and Mecca ?

Image credits: social media

SBI Research

The Ram temple and other tourism-related projects, according to SBI Research, might bring in as much as Rs 5,000 crore in tax revenue for Uttar Pradesh in 2024–2025.
 

Image credits: X

Rs 4 lakh crore estimation

As per reports, Ayodhya will be the most important factor in growth in tourism and UP could become richer by about Rs 4 lakh crore this year.

Image credits: X

What Jefferies has to say?

Mecca and Vatican City will lose ground to Ayodhya in terms of visitor numbers, according to foreign stock market research firm Jefferies. 
 

Image credits: Facebook

Expected devotees in Ayodhya

Predictions indicate that Ayodhya will draw about 5 crore pilgrims a year, making it one of India's top tourist destinations outside of Uttar Pradesh.
 

Image credits: Facebook

Visitors in Mecca and Vatican City

Mecca attracts 2 crore people annually whereas the Vatican City, with 90 lakh visitors annually, generates a revenue of USD 315 million.

Image credits: Facebook

Government estimate

According to government estimation, one lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya every day, which could soon go up to 3 lakh a day.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One